Shapiro Climate Change Group Meets Quietly

HARRISBURG (AP) – A group tasked by Gov. Josh Shapiro with developing a state-level plan to fight climate change has started meeting, a step the Democrat promised to take when he criticized his predecessor’s strategy to make PA the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon-pricing policy. The group met for the first time on Tuesday, unannounced. Shapiro’s office declined to identify most group members or discuss instructions that the governor gave to the group. Further, Shapiro’s office said it has given the working group no timeline to come up with recommendations, and is letting the group meet privately, without keeping public minutes of its meetings. Any policies from the group will have probable challenges from coal and gas-related interests who will face higher costs, industrial, commercial, and individual power users who fear higher energy bills, and labor unions that fear its workers will lose jobs.