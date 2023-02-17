Shapiro Blocks Death Penalty/Calls For Repeal

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro says he will not allow the state to execute any inmates while in office and called for lawmakers to repeal the death penalty. The Democrat said he will refuse to sign execution warrants and use his power as governor to grant reprieves to any inmate whose execution is scheduled. Shapiro said the first execution warrant came to his desk last week. PA Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman of Indiana County responded that protecting society while advancing criminal justice reforms are priorities for Senate Republicans, but such a change must consider the views of law enforcement and the families of murder victims. Twenty-seven states have laws allowing the death penalty, although three of those, including PA, have a moratorium imposed by their governors.