Shapiro Anticipates Budget Deal Soon

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro and PA’s politically divided Legislature have missed the deadline to pass a budget for the new fiscal year, amid closed-door talks to try to produce a compromise. Without the governor’s signature on a new spending plan by today, the state loses some of its spending authority, particularly on discretionary payments. The impact of such missed payments generally takes until August to be felt by schools and counties. Shapiro anticipates negotiators will agree on a plan “very soon.” All state employees under a governor’s jurisdiction are typically expected to report to work and be paid as scheduled during a budget stalemate. Under the state constitution, the budget must be balanced. For Shapiro, it will be his third straight budget that failed to get across the finish line by the legal deadline of July 1.