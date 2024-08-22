Shapiro Amends Debby Disaster Proclamation

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro amended his August 9th disaster proclamation by adding seven more counties as ongoing assessments show significant damages due to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby. The amendment places a total of 28 counties under the proclamation. In our region, Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, and York are on the list. The proclamation makes $5 million of state funds immediately available to assist with immediate response and recovery. Teams from the PA Emergency Management Agency or PEMA are working with federal and municipal partners to complete preliminary damage assessments to determine if PA meets the requirements for federal disaster assistance. PEMA encourages anyone who sustained damages from Debby to contact their municipal or county emergency management office to report it as soon as possible. Any disaster survivors across PA in need of recovery assistance should contact the PA Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of local, state, and national volunteer organizations providing aid during disaster recovery, including clean up assistance. They have established a Debby-specific website and crisis hotline at 1-844-965-1386.