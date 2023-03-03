Shapiro Aims Tax Break At Police Officers/Teachers/Nurses

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro wants lawmakers to pass a three-year incentive of up to $2,500 a year for newly certified teachers, police officers, and nurses in the state. Administration officials say the Democrat will formally propose the idea to lawmakers when he unveils his budget plan Tuesday. The incentive is a tax credit to help address complaints from school boards, police departments, and hospitals about the difficulty in filling critical positions. Much of Shapiro’s forthcoming budget proposal remains under wraps, and any new tax credit will require legislative approval. Under the proposal, the tax credit would apply to new certifications starting in 2023, and could be included on tax returns starting in 2024.