Shapiro Administration, Veterans Groups Highlight PennDOT’s Free Motorcycle Safety Training

LANCASTER – This past Saturday, at an event in Lancaster, members of the Shapiro Administration highlighted the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP). Additionally, in honor of Armed Forces Day, members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) and the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club (CVMC), joined forces to tackle the Intermediate Rider Course. Through PAMSP, Pennsylvania residents with a motorcycle permit can earn a motorcycle license or those with a license can refresh their skills through a variety of training. The courses include: the Basic Rider Course (BRC); the Intermediate Rider Course (IRC); the Advanced Rider Course (ARC) and the 3-Wheeled Motorcycle Basic Rider Course (3WBRC). Successful completion of a basic or intermediate course waives the requirement to take a skills test at a PennDOT Driver License Center and automatically earns the permit holder their motorcycle license. Motorcycle permit holders who complete a 3-wheel basic course will earn a motorcycle license with restriction prohibiting the operation of a 2-wheel motorcycle.