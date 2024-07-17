Shapiro Administration To Side With Abortion Industry Over Taxpayers

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that his administration will not only not defend in court PA’s decades-long prohibition on taxpayer funding of abortion through Medicaid, but stated that his administration “looks forward to making our arguments in Court and is urging the Court to strike down this ban.” PA Family Institute President Michael Geer says the decision leaves PA taxpayers without a voice on one of the most debated and divisive issues of our time and virtually clears the path for court-mandated taxpayer funding of the taking of innocent human life through abortion, and more. The case was brought by a consortium of abortion entities, including Planned Parenthood. It seeks not only taxpayer funding of abortion, but also asks the court to declare a constitutional right to abortion, which could lead to the removal of any and all limitations and safety regulations on abortion in the state. Geer added that in this case, PA’s duly enacted Abortion Control Act, supported by a large segment of the population, is left without a defender, as the Shapiro administration – which should be defending the law – walks into court in lockstep with the abortion industry that sued the Commonwealth and its people.