Shapiro Administration To Kick Off Small Business Week In Washington, Celebrate Pennsylvania Entrepreneurs

HARRISBURG – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger will celebrate the start of Small Business Week in Pennsylvania by touring downtown Washington and highlighting the importance of small businesses in the Commonwealth. The celebration is taking place April 30 through May 6, 2023, as proclaimed by Governor Josh Shapiro. Governor Shapiro’s 2023-2024 budget proposal calls for a $20 million infusion of capital into the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program, which supports minority-owned and woman-owned small businesses, to open new doors of opportunity for these businesses.

The Governor’s budget also calls for an $8.6 million increase for the Keystone Communities program to support improvements in Pennsylvania Main Streets, particularly in rural and less affluent communities. This influx will help boost small businesses by supporting vibrant and successful communities where Pennsylvanians and visitors want to live, shop, eat and more.