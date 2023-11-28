Shapiro Administration To Highlight Efforts To Improve Care For Older Pennsylvanians

MECHANICSBURG, PA – Today at 11:00 AM, Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen will visit Country Meadows of West Shore to highlight some of the early successes of the Department of Health’s Long-Term Care Transformation Office, which strives to improve care for older Pennsylvanians living in long-term care communities. The Long-Term Care Transformation Office works with multiple state agencies and stakeholder organizations to help improve care at long-term care facilities, including assisted living, immediate care, skilled nursing, older adult daily living centers, personal care homes and state veterans homes.