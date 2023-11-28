MECHANICSBURG, PA – Today at 11:00 AM, Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen will visit Country Meadows of West Shore to highlight some of the early successes of the Department of Health’s Long-Term Care Transformation Office, which strives to improve care for older Pennsylvanians living in long-term care communities. The Long-Term Care Transformation Office works with multiple state agencies and stakeholder organizations to help improve care at long-term care facilities, including assisted living, immediate care, skilled nursing, older adult daily living centers, personal care homes and state veterans homes.
Shapiro Administration To Highlight Efforts To Improve Care For Older Pennsylvanians
by Trista Steinhauer | Nov 28, 2023