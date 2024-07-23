Shapiro Administration Secures Nearly $400 Million In Federal Funding To Create Jobs And Cut Pollution

PITTSBURGH – Governor Josh Shapiro joined U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley, President of the Allegheny-Fayette Labor Council Darrin Kelly and local elected leaders to celebrate the Shapiro Administration securing nearly $400 million to fund efforts to help Pennsylvania companies lower climate emissions while creating good-paying jobs and supporting Pennsylvania’s economy. EPA Administrator Regan announced the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has been selected to receive a more than $396 million grant for the Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) project – 10% of the federal funds available for this program nationwide, making Pennsylvania one of the largest grant winners in the country. The RISE PA program is a part of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s application to the EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) program, part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.