Shapiro Administration Member Resigns

HARRISBURG – A member of the Shapiro Administration is stepping down. Former state Rep. Mike Vereb had served as Secretary of Legislative Affairs for nine months. There’s no word as to why Vereb is leaving the post. Gov. Shapiro announced that Thomas TJ Yablonski, Jr., who currently serves as a Senior Advisor in the Governor’s Office, will take over the post on October 2. Yablonski served in a number of senior roles throughout the Wolf Administration and previously worked for the PA House.