Shapiro Administration Member Accused Of Sexual Harassment

HARRISBURG (AP) – A member of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration who abruptly resigned this week was accused earlier in the year of sexual harassment by a former coworker. The woman says Shapiro’s former legislative affairs secretary, Mike Vereb, subjected her to unwanted sexual advances during her brief time working in the governor’s office. She said Vereb’s behavior forced her to quit that job. A message seeking comment by Vereb was not returned. Shapiro’s spokesperson declined to comment directly on what he called a specific personnel matter. But he said the administration takes allegations of discrimination and harassment seriously.