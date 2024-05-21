Shapiro Administration Leads National Mass Care Training Exercise

SHIPPENSBURG – Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield join representatives from multiple state agencies, county and local governments, private sector agencies, federal partners, and fifteen other states for the 2024 Keystone 6, National Mass Care Exercise held at Shippensburg University. This four-day training kicked off Monday, and tests procedures for mass care and emergency response to a hypothetical presidentially declared disaster and covers issues related to mass feeding, sheltering, disability accessibility, reunification, and care for pets and service animals in the event of an emergency. Throughout the preparedness training, the Shapiro Administration will collaborate with hundreds of partners including volunteer organizations, private sector, and governmental partners at all levels across the Commonwealth and country to demonstrate the year-round work happening in PA to keep us safe and prepared.

PEMA DIRECTOR RANDY PADFIELD