Shapiro Administration Continues A Sweet Start To Summer Getaways On PA’s Ice Cream Trail

LANSDALE – On the heels of Governor Josh Shapiro’s tour to launch The Great American Getaway, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna, Jr. had a sweet start to their summer at Merrymead Farm, one of 41 creameries across Pennsylvania on Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. Secretary Redding said “No summer getaway is complete without a scoop of ice cream from a Pennsylvania creamery. Knowing you’re supporting one of Pennsylvania’s more than 4,000 dairy farms just sweetens the adventure.” Launched in 2018, Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail, is a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred program, DCED’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence.