Sex Changes Of Minors/Abortion/PA Family Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features PA Family Institute President Michael Geer discussing the issues impacting our families. Geer discusses a recent report that shows that millions of PA taxpayer dollars are being used for sex change operations and services for minor children. Geer also talks about the recent election outcomes, the PA March for Life, and the push to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”