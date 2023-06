Severe Weather Moves Through Today

STATE COLLEGE – Stormy weather is the forecast for our region today. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says thunderstorms can continue to break out across portions of the Northeast through Friday evening as a front, dividing warm and humid air to the east from slightly cooler and less humid air to the west, moves through. A tornado warning had been issued this morning for parts of Lancaster County. Good news is the weekend should sunny and warmer.