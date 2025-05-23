Seven Penn State Branch Campuses To Close

HARRISBURG (AP) – Trustees of Penn State University are backing a plan to close seven of its 19 branch campuses amid declining enrollments. Thursday night’s 25-to-8 vote by the trustees came after a nearly two-hour public meeting that was streamed live online. The campuses to close are Dubois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango, Wilkes-Barre, and York. Together they enrolled slightly over 3,000 students this year. The branch campuses collectively have about 23,000 students. No campus will close before the end of the 2026-27 academic year. Under the plan, every student who begins a degree at a closing campus will have the opportunity to complete their degree at Penn State. Opponents warned that the vote was premature, that affected communities had not been adequately consulted, and that the trustees were acting without complete information.