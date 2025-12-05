Settlement Reached With Lancaster Business

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a settlement agreement with Darbrod, Inc. – owners of Lancaster-based Visage á Visage Day Spa and Salon – over allegations that they violated the PA Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law by selling gift cards immediately before a permanent closure of the business. Visage abruptly closed their doors permanently on June 7, 2025. The Attorney General’s Office became involved after receiving reports that Visage had sold gift cards to consumers in the weeks leading up to and even on the day of closure. Consumers who purchased gift cards attempted to obtain a refund, but the business never responded. The settlement includes opportunities for impacted consumers to receive restitution. Darbrod will refund any consumer who purchased a gift card between April 8, 2025 and June 7, 2025. Only consumers who purchased a gift card during that time frame and have filed or will file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection before March 3, 2026 are eligible for a refund. To file a complaint, consumers may file online or by calling 1-800-441-2555.