Settlement Over Genetic Data Breach

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday joined a coalition of 42 states announcing a $18 million bankruptcy claim settlement with genetic testing company 23andMe, resolving allegations stemming from a 2023 data breach that compromised the genetic data of 6.9 million consumers worldwide. PA will receive over $491,000. Nearly 200,000 Pennsylvanians were impacted by the data breach. In addition, 23andMe agreed to a $46.7 million class-action settlement in the bankruptcy to provide relief to affected U.S. consumers who submitted claims by February 17, 2026. Attorney General Sunday said he found it appalling that a company dealing with customers’ personal information would be so lax about their system protections, then have the audacity to deny and attempt to wash their hands of wrongdoing. In the aftermath of the data breach, the Attorneys General formed a multi-state investigation and found that 23andMe engaged in unreasonable data security practices.