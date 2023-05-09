Settlement For Those Deceived By TurboTax Owner Intuit

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that consumers who were misled by TurboTax’s owner, Intuit, into paying for free tax services should soon expect reimbursement from a $141 million multi-state settlement. About 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail as a result. PA will receive over $4.7 million for the 158,779 consumers who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement, and checks are expected to be mailed in May. Eligible consumers include those who paid to file federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 — but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically without filing a claim. The amount received will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30. For more information, visit AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.