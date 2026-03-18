Services Today For Fallen PSP Trooper

DOWNINGTOWN – The funeral service for Cpl. Timothy O’Connor, who lost his life in the line of duty on Sunday, March 8th during a traffic stop in Chester County, is being held today. The services are being held at St. Joseph Parish located at 338 Manor Avenue in Downingtown. The funeral service, along with the burial service, will be closed to the media and general public. A live-stream of today’s funeral service is available on PSP’s Facebook page. Cpl. O’Connor was the 105th member of the PA State Police to die in the line of duty. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.