Sentencing In Sexual Assault At Lancaster County Spa

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County judge sentenced a Dauphin County man to 60 to 120 years in state prison for raping two workers at a Penn Township spa at gunpoint before an officer eventually shot him. A jury found 38-year-old Christopher Rivera guilty of robbery, rape, and other charges. Rivera held the victims at gunpoint with a pellet gun at the spa located in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road the evening of Aug. 27, 2024. At first, Rivera demanded the victims give him money, but after they surrendered more than $800, he then forced them both into a massage room where they were sexually assaulted. A Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officer who responded to the scene ultimately shot Rivera as he was fleeing. District Attorney Heather Adams later determined that the officer was legally justified in firing at Rivera.