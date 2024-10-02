Sentencing In Lancaster Murder Case

LANCASTER – A Manheim Township man was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder for the December 2023 killing of 68-year-old Michael Pfender. 19-year-old Brian Gray told the court he considered Pfender a friend and has “a lot of remorse” for the killing, adding that he would change things if he could. Gray beat Pfender to death in a home in the 1000 block of North Duke Street after the two were involved in an argument. Gray later admitted to killing Pfender to a roommate and asked for help hiding the body. He also spoke with his father, who also lived at the residence, to ask for help hiding the body. His father encouraged him to turn himself in and called police. Gray left the residence and surrendered to police hours later.