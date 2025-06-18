Sentencing In Lancaster County Missing Woman Case

LANCASTER – An Adams County judge sentenced a Lancaster County man to 4 to 10 years in state prison for killing his wife decades ago. In handing down his sentence, the judge said the disappearance of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose’s body in 1984 without a trace of her whereabouts and the loss of the opportunity for her loved ones to put her to rest “demonstrates a level of callousness” on Jere Bagenstose’s behalf. A jury had found the 70-year-old Bagenstose guilty of a single count of voluntary manslaughter for killing Maryann following a two-week trial in March and April. Maryann disappeared from the couple’s Pequea Township home in the 100 block of West Willow Road on June 5, 1984. Though her body was never found, prosecutors demonstrated throughout the trial that Maryann is long dead. Additionally, the Commonwealth demonstrated that all of the evidence indicated Jere Bagenstose was responsible for killing Maryann. Bagenstose declined to address the court when provided the opportunity to do so before his sentence was imposed.