Sentencing In Lancaster Bar Shooting

LANCASTER -A former Lancaster County man was sentenced to 31 and a half to 70 years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of shooting a man to death and injuring two others inside a Lancaster city bar. A jury found 39-year-old Lamar Clark of Manor Township guilty of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person for shooting and killing 54-year-old Barry Diffenderfer at a bar in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street the night of Nov. 7, 2014. Three of Diffenderfer’s children addressed the court prior to Clark being sentenced, with each of them asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence possible. The PA Superior Court granted Clark a new trial in 2023 after finding his attorney in the 2016 trial was ineffective. Clark must also pay more than $17,000 in restitution.