Sentencing In Fatal Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County judge sentenced a city man to 8 to 20 years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of shooting a bystander to death during an argument outside a party. 31-year-old Steffen Tidwell Jr. was found guilty by a jury of voluntary manslaughter and a summary charge of discharging a firearm for shooting and killing 26-year-old Jomar Almestica outside a party in the 600 block of Hebrank Street in Lancaster the night of Aug. 20, 2021. Almestica was on the front steps of a nearby residence uninvolved in the argument when Tidwell shot him shortly after 10 p.m. Almestica was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. In addition to the prison time, Tidwell must also pay more than $8,000 in restitution.