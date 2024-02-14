Sentencing In A Lancaster Shooting Case

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced to 3 ½ to 7 years in prison for shooting a 15-year-old in the 400 block of S. Queen Street on April 26, 2022. 18-year-old Jeffrey Moreau pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and related charges before being sentenced by a Lancaster County judge. Moreau also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person, and evidence tampering. Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras captured the incident. Police recovered the firearm, which was reported as stolen. Additional witnesses confirmed the identity of Moreau with one stating they believed the defendant fired four shots at the victim.