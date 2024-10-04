Sentencing For Two Lancaster Teens

LANCASTER – Two Lancaster teens were sentenced to state prison for attempting to steal a car at gunpoint. A Lancaster County judge sentenced Dardwin Paulino-Oliveras and Izaiah Glover to three to six years and two to four years in state prison, respectively. Paulino-Olivares, now 19, and Glover, now 17, were sentenced after a negotiated plea agreement. Paulino-Oliveras, Glover, and a third juvenile shoved a handgun into the victim’s chest and forced him and a passenger out of a car in the 600 block of South Plum Street in Lancaster in May 2023. The three then stole the victim’s phone and attempted to steal the victim’s car, but were unable to start the vehicle. Police captured the three after one of the victims called 911. Paulino-Oliveras and Glover, who were 17 and 15 at the time, were charged by law as adults with robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a minor. Charges for the third juvenile defendant who was 15 at the time were resolved in the juvenile justice system.