Sentencing For Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced to 3-6 years in state prison for shooting and injuring a 16-year-old and striking a downtown business with gunfire. A judge sentenced 18-year-old William Martin after he pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other charges. Martin shot the victim in the arm in the 200 block of West Grant Street the afternoon of March 19, 2024. A nearby bookstore in the first block of North Prince Street was also struck by gunfire. Five people were inside the store at the time. Video footage showed Martin brandishing a firearm from his coat pocket and firing three times toward the victim, who was attempting to run away. Martin could then be seen fleeing from the area.