Sentencing For Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to indecently assaulting a 13-year-old girl. A judge sentenced 48-year-old Gerald Hanna Jr. of Upper Leacock Township after he pleaded guilty to corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault. The victim reported the incident to police when she was 15 years old. In an interview with investigators, Hanna admitted to the incidents that occurred at his home in the 200 block of East Main Street on at least two occasions.