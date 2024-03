Sentence Issued In Lancaster Murder

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man will spend up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm charges for the shooting death of 23-year-old William Deliz in the 500 block of East End Avenue in Lancaster on Sept. 2, 2020. 25-year-old Ethan Chin of Lititz pleaded guilty before a Lancaster County judge. Police responded to a local hospital and found Deliz with gunshot wounds. Deliz died three days later.