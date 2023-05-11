Senior Workshop Today In Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA – The Swatara Township Police Department is hosting their FIRST Senior Workshop today from 10am until 11am, at the Swatara Township Municipal building located at 599 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg. This workshop will feature a guest speaker from the Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging. Information will focus on those age 60 or older as well as individuals who provide care for a senior citizen. The Senior Workshop will immediately follow the monthly Coffee with a Cop session, which will run from 9am until 10am and a free breakfast will be served during this time. Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for community members to meet the command staff and learn about crime trends, crime statistics and future community service events taking place around the township.