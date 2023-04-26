Senior Resource Fair On April 26, 2023 From 10am Until 2pm At LCBC Church In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – The Swatara Township Senior Resource Fair is today from 10am until 2pm at the LCBC Church in Harrisburg, located at 4150 Chambers Hill Road. The Fair will feature various agencies and services whose focus is on senior citizens. This event is designed for those who are 60 years of age or older OR for those individuals who provide care for a senior. The Swatara Township Senior Resource Fair is open to ALL members of the public. Admission is FREE and there will be lite refreshments served. The Fair will feature over 55 vendors from throughout central Pennsylvania. The following services and presentations are available: FREE paper shredding services from 11am to 1pm, a Drug Drop Box, Fraud Bingo taking place in the Auditorium from 10am until 11am, Senior Fraud and Scams Information from 1pm until 2pm and FREE blood pressure screenings.