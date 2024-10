Sending Blessings Of Hope To Hurricane Helene Victims

EPHRATA – Efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene continues. A local ministry, Blessings of Hope is planning on sending truck loads of food and water to western North Carolina for disaster relief. You can make a financial contribution to help Blessings of Hope by clicking on the picture below or you can send them a check by mailing it to Blessings of Hope, P.O. Box 567, Ephrata, PA 17522.