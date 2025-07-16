Senators Try To Eliminate PA Property Taxes

HARRISBURG – Sen. Chris Gebhard of Lancaster, Berks, & Lebanon Counties and Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties have introduced a constitutional amendment to eliminate school property taxes in PA. Senate Bill 929 would prohibit school districts from collecting property taxes beginning July 1, 2029. Lawmakers would be required to find alternative methods to fund PA’s public school system. Gebhard says property taxes are causing many Pennsylvanians to lose their homes. They deserve to have a direct voice on the issue, which is the reason for the constitutional amendment, putting the final decision on property tax elimination in the hands of voters. Mastriano says thousands of our seniors who worked their entire lives and paid off their homes are being thrown out of their homes because they can’t keep up with an ever-growing tax bill. The amendment must be approved by the General Assembly during two consecutive legislative sessions before it is placed on the ballot for PA voters to decide.