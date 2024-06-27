Senators Stefano And Costa Bill Allowing Community Service Alternatives To Driver’s License Suspension Passes Senate Committee

HARRISBURG – The Senate Transportation Committee voted yesterday in favor of a bill sponsored by Sens. Pat Stefano (R-32) and Jay Costa (D-43) that would provide an alternative solution for Pennsylvania drivers who are unable to pay the fees of their suspended license. The alternative being community service. Senate Bill 1118 would allow for a magisterial district judge to determine if someone is financially unable to bear the costs of the fines and /or fees associated with a traffic offense and then instead assign community service as a payment alternative to an indefinite license suspension.The bill would also allow those who currently have suspended licenses – due to violations of driving without a license, failure to appear in court or failure to pay fines – to be provided with the option of community service if a judge sees fit. The community service payment alternative could additionally apply to suspensions related to driving with a suspended license. The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.