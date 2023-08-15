Senators Seek Improvement On Senate Role Of Gubernatorial Nominees

HARRISBURG – Two PA state senators plan to introduce a proposed constitutional amendment which would clarify the state Senate’s role to advise and consent to nominations made by the governor. PA’s Constitution states the state Senate shall consent to gubernatorial nominees to serve in cabinet-level positions with a two-thirds majority vote. Under the Wolf Administration, more than 30 cabinet officials departed state agencies. To fill those vacancies, the governor appointed nominees, but never submitted them to the Senate as part of the confirmation process. Instead, cabinet secretaries maintained the “acting” title without any restriction despite their lack of confirmation. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill is seeking to put better safeguards in place and uphold the intent of the constitution through the measure. Phillips-Hill is proposing the measure with Blair County Sen. Judy Ward. Both senators are soliciting support for the proposal and plan to introduce it next month.