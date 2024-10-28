Senators React To Lancaster County Voter Registration Fraud Investigation

HARRISBURG – Two Lancaster County state senators are speaking out about the county’s voter registration fraud investigation. Sen. Ryan Aument commended the hard work of our county election workers as they quickly and accurately process all election applications and requests and also thanked the DA’s office to swiftly investigate and identify the fraudulent activity. Aument added that the incident should reaffirm our confidence in Lancaster County’s ability to operate a smooth, fair, and secure election, and it should send a strong message to anyone hoping to scam our election system – you will be caught, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Sen. Scott Martin said county election workers and the District Attorney’s Office did a great job of identifying the fraudulent registrations. Now it’s imperative for the Department of State to follow suit and provide all needed support to boards of elections across the state to ensure this hasn’t been perpetuated in any of PA’s 67 counties. Those who engage in undermining the integrity of our elections must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law so Pennsylvanians can have full confidence in our election system.