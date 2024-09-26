Senators Propose Social Media Warning Label

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and Alabama U.S. Sen. Katie Britt introduced the Stop the Scroll Act to create a mental health warning label requirement for social media platforms. The bipartisan legislation would ensure all users are aware of the potential mental health risks associated with social media use and have access to mental health resources. Earlier this month, the attorneys general of 42 states and U.S. territories urged Congress to pass legislation proposed by U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy requiring official warnings on social media platforms. The measure directly addresses the call to action by mandating that the Surgeon General design and the Federal Trade Commission enforce, a warning label system for social media platforms. The warning label, which would appear as a pop-up box upon opening a platform, would caution users about the potential mental health risks associated with social media use and include links to mental health resources. Users must acknowledge these warnings before proceeding to use the platform.