Senator’s Letter Asks About Berkshire Mall

HARRISBURG – Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank has sent a formal letter to the owner of the Berkshire Mall requesting an update on the condition of the property and their long-term plans for the site. Since Namdar Realty Group purchased the mall in 2020, the condition of the mall building and surrounding property have steadily declined. Signs of neglect are visible on the interior and exterior of the building and sink holes have caused large portions of the parking lot to be fenced off for months. Schwank said,“The Berkshire Mall has been a fixture in our community for decades and its continued deterioration is troubling. The current state of the property raises real questions about public safety and the owner’s willingness to invest in needed upkeep.” In the letter, Schwank asks Namdar Realty Group to clarify the structural integrity of the building and provide transparency about their vision for the future of the mall. You can read her complete letter below. Namdar Realty Group is also facing scrutiny for another PA mall it owns that has fallen into disrepair. The company was recently ordered to pay $1.8 million in fines for repeated codes and maintenance violations at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.