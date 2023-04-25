Senator Mastriano, Law Enforcement And Families Of Drug Overdose Victims To Highlight Improved Overdose Mapping System

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) will be joined, today, by law enforcement and family members of drug overdose victims at a news conference to celebrate the implementation of an improved overdose mapping and data tracking system in Pennsylvania and its role in combating the opioid and fentanyl crisis and saving lives. The news conference will take place at 12:15 p.m. in the Capitol Media Center, Harrisburg. Mastriano was the sponsor of the bill that became Act 158 of 2022, which went into effect in January 2023. The new law requires law enforcement to report and document overdose incidents in a statewide tracking system. Overdoses must be reported within 72 hours. The standardized use of a statewide system was implemented to help local officials identify emerging trends, mobilize an emergency response and alert law enforcement and EMS to the existence of fentanyl-laced drugs in a region.