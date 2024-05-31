HARRISBURG – Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49) has reintroduced legislation that would expand access to solar power through a local voluntary program while ensuring adequate ratepayer protection. Senate Bill 1227 would create the PA Local Solar program, seeking to allow electric utilities to establish subscriber programs by which customers can choose to purchase 100% local solar energy, rather than the traditional grid mix. The legislation will allow residential and business customers to participate in an off-site solar program but does not mandate participation nor require state funding. The bill is similar to Senate Bill 919, which Laughlin introduced during the 2021-22 legislative session.
Search WDAC News:
WDAC News Recent Posts:
- Lower Swatara Resident Scammed Out Of $20,000
- Governor Shapiro, Secretary Kavulich To Release 10-Year Strategic Plan On Aging To Improve Services, Ensure Pennsylvania Seniors Age With Dignity
- Email Scams On The Rise
- Senator Laughlin Bill Would Expand Access To Solar Power
- PA’s Lt. Gov. And Acting DEP Secretary Highlight Potential Of Solar Power