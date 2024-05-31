Senator Laughlin Bill Would Expand Access To Solar Power

HARRISBURG – Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49) has reintroduced legislation that would expand access to solar power through a local voluntary program while ensuring adequate ratepayer protection. Senate Bill 1227 would create the PA Local Solar program, seeking to allow electric utilities to establish subscriber programs by which customers can choose to purchase 100% local solar energy, rather than the traditional grid mix. The legislation will allow residential and business customers to participate in an off-site solar program but does not mandate participation nor require state funding. The bill is similar to Senate Bill 919, which Laughlin introduced during the 2021-22 legislative session.