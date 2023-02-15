Senator Highlights Advancements To Help Pediatric Cancer Patients

HARRISBURG – Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties highlighted advancements made to support families affected by pediatric cancer. The PA General Assembly passed several laws to provide additional resources to fight pediatric cancer. Act 39 of 2017 established the Pediatric Cancer Research Fund and allowed for Pennsylvanians to donate to the fund via their state income tax returns. Soon after, another measure created a way for Pennsylvanians to donate when renewing driver license and vehicle registrations. The two laws have raised more than $3 million in donations over the past five years. Lawmakers also approved a total of $20 million from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement for donations to PA pediatric cancer research hospitals. Martin also introduced a resolution designating today, February 15, 2023, as International Childhood Cancer Day in PA.