Senator Calls Gov. To Send PA National Guard To Southern Border

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties is calling on Gov. Josh Shapiro to deploy the PA National Guard to help at the southern border. Last summer, the PA Senate passed Senate Resolution 251 which called for the Guard to deploy to Texas to assist with border security. Mastriano said while securing our borders and protecting Pennsylvanians from human trafficking, crime, and fentanyl should be a bipartisan priority, Gov. Josh Shapiro and Senate Democrats dismissed the resolution as political theater, but the facts tell a different story. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over seven million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border since January 2021, with most entering through Texas. Mastriano added that since his inauguration, President Trump recognized the need for border security and took action. We need that same leadership from PA’s elected officials. Mastriano said this is the perfect opportunity for him to show leadership by deploying the PA National Guard to protect Pennsylvanians and contribute to national security.