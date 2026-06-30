Senate Votes To Install Braille Flag At PA Capitol

HARRISBURG – A new Braille Flag monument honoring veterans with visual impairments could be installed at the Pennsylvania Capitol Building under legislation passed by the Senate today, according to the bill’s author, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster county. The Braille Flag was created to honor the service of veterans who have been left with life-long visual disabilities. The monument will be made of bronze and includes the Pledge of Allegiance in Braille. Martin said, “So many Pennsylvania veterans have sacrificed their health – including their vision – in service to our nation. This monument would stand as a lasting tribute to all who have defended our freedom and would ensure their courage is remembered by every generation.” Similar monuments have been installed at Arlington National Cemetery and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville. Senate Bill 1303 was sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.