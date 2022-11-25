Senate Takes Next Steps In Impeachment Of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG – On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Senate announced it was prepared to take the next steps in the impeachment process of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner following the House of Representatives’ 107-85 vote to impeach Krasner earlier this month. “The Senate’s Constitutional obligations are clear, so we are prepared to fulfill our duties and continue the impeachment process of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner next week,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman. “The plan is to call the Senate back to session and convene for two days, Tues, Nov. 29 and Wed, Nov. 30, to officially begin our role in this process.” To start the process, the Senate will vote on a series of three resolutions. The first resolution to set the rules of impeachment will be considered on Tuesday. The rules are modeled after the Congressional rules of impeachment and reflect the precedent set in the 1993 Commonwealth impeachment of Justice Rolf Larsen. Also on Tuesday, the Senate will consider a resolution to invite the House impeachment managers and Sergeant at Arms to officially present the articles of impeachment to the Senate. On Wednesday, the House impeachment managers and Sergeant at Arms will officially present the articles of impeachment to the Senate at which time an oath will be taken by all members of the Senate to officially begin the process.