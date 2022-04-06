Senate State Government Committee Approves Constitutional Amendment

HARRISBURG – The Senate State Government Committee approved a constitutional amendment today designed to limit the use of emergency powers by the executive branch outside of the emergency declaration process, said Sen. Scott Martin. Martin joined Sens. Kristen Phillips-Hill, Pat Stefano and Judy Ward in authoring the constitutional amendment, Senate Bill 959, after the Department of Health issued an illegal mask mandate for schools in August 2021 that was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in December of the same year. This action came after a majority of Pennsylvanians voted to limit the governor’s emergency authority and restore the balance of power in state government. Still, instead of respecting the will of the people, Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration – including an unconfirmed acting secretary – relied on an incorrect interpretation of a decades-old law to issue a statewide school mask mandate, without issuing an emergency declaration, and avoiding the accountability of the General Assembly as approved by the will of the voters. The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.