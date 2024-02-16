Senate Resolution Honors Penn State Thon

HARRISBURG – Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties joined with some of his fellow state senators to introduce a resolution designating this week as “THON Week” in PA and honoring the work of the 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who make the fundraiser possible to support families affected by childhood cancer. THON provides both emotional and financial support for families who benefit from the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. THON is the largest student-run philanthropy effort in the world and has raised more than $15 million in 2023 alone. The year-long fundraiser culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon taking place today through February 18 at the Bryce Jordan Center.