Senate Passes Stefano, Costa Bill Offering New Option To Reinstate Driving Privilege

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate has passed a bill sponsored by Sens. Pat Stefano (R-32) and Jay Costa (D-43) that would allow magisterial district judges to give Pennsylvania drivers who are unable to pay the fees and fines of their suspended license the option to pursue community service as a payment alternative. It would only apply to drivers whose suspension resulted from routine violations. Senate Bill 1118 would also allow those who currently have suspended licenses – due to violations of driving without a license, failure to appear in court or failure to pay fines – to be provided with the option of community service if a judge sees fit. The community service payment alternative could additionally apply to suspensions related to driving with a suspended license. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.