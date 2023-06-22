Senate Passes Langerholc Bills To Provide Emissions Test Relief

HARRISBURG – The Senate yesterday approved two measures sponsored by Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) to provide area motorists with relief from outdated and unnecessary emissions testing. Senate Bill 561 would exempt the five newest model year vehicles from the outdated emissions test and remove the gas cap testing requirement for subject vehicles without a gas cap. Senate Bill 562 exempts Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer and Westmoreland counties from the vehicle emissions test as they have consistently met air quality standards. As the usage of fuel-efficient cars has become more widespread, a vehicle emissions test has proven to be less effective at reducing air pollution. Between 2010-19, there were more than 21 million newer vehicles that passed the emissions test 99.65% of the time. Newer vehicles are consistently passing emissions tests due to newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles on the market. Both measures have passed the Senate in previous legislative sessions and have not received House action. The bills again will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.